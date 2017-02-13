Gearing up for Valentines Day in Kennewick

The Pasco police suspect a possibly black or dark blue 2004 Ford Expedition may have dropped off a man to rob the Sky Market in Pasco at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. If people recognize the SUV, they are asked to call 509-545-3421 or 509-628-0333.
In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station. What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass to stand between them and the inside pf the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks.
David Collet captured footage of a tornado while working in the Starlight Studios warehouse near the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La. Safety note: In the event of a tornado (ever), get to shelter like a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level. Do not film the tornado!
The Pasco police released surveillance video showing a suspect steal a cash register and a donation jar from Carniceria Los Juanes on Monday. They ask people recognizing the suspect to call 509-545-3421.
New Horizons Principal Seth Johnson tells about a nearly $2.4 million renovation project of a building at Columbia Basin College in Pasco that will become the new home for the Pasco alternative high school.
President Trump speaks to troops Monday while visiting the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Bay, Fla. "We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism and we will not allow it to take root in our country," Trump said.
Early Monday morning, more than 100 people reported seeing a fireball across the Chicago area and the Midwest, according to the American Meteor Society. The Lisle Police Department in Illinois shared video of the meteor as viewed from one of its police car dash cams.