Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

David Collet captured footage of a tornado while working in the Starlight Studios warehouse near the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La. Safety note: In the event of a tornado (ever), get to shelter like a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level. Do not film the tornado!
The Pasco police released surveillance video showing a suspect steal a cash register and a donation jar from Carniceria Los Juanes on Monday. They ask people recognizing the suspect to call 509-545-3421.
President Trump speaks to troops Monday while visiting the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa Bay, Fla. "We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism and we will not allow it to take root in our country," Trump said.
Early Monday morning, more than 100 people reported seeing a fireball across the Chicago area and the Midwest, according to the American Meteor Society. The Lisle Police Department in Illinois shared video of the meteor as viewed from one of its police car dash cams.
Facing a packed auditorium and raucous crowd, Republican Congressman Tom McClintock on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, defended his party’s national agenda and voiced strong support for President Donald Trump’s disputed executive actions to scale back Obamacare, ban refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries and build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Chariss Warner, Director of Women and Children Services at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission in Pasco, explains how the mission and Grace Clinic recently joined forces to expand free medical services for the homeless and working poor in the community.
For Mushtaq Jihad, the last several months have been hard as he lives in Seattle driving a car for Uber and Lyft to send money back home. But his inner steel, which helped him survive a brutal attack in his home country of Iraq, which sustained him on his refugee journey to the U.S., which buoyed him as he dealt with lingering injuries, with loss and grief, with cancer — it’s still there.