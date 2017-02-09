Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station. What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks.
News

Dash cam captures meteor light up the sky in Midwest

Early Monday morning, more than 100 people reported seeing a fireball across the Chicago area and the Midwest, according to the American Meteor Society. The Lisle Police Department in Illinois shared video of the meteor as viewed from one of its police car dash cams.

Local

From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

For Mushtaq Jihad, the last several months have been hard as he lives in Seattle driving a car for Uber and Lyft to send money back home. But his inner steel, which helped him survive a brutal attack in his home country of Iraq, which sustained him on his refugee journey to the U.S., which buoyed him as he dealt with lingering injuries, with loss and grief, with cancer — it’s still there.

Editor's Choice Videos