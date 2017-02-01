Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

Five things to know about the Falcons and Patriots before the Super Bowl in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Jeff Patterson Kansas City Star

Local

Chinese Spring Festival Gala

The Tri-Cities Chinese American Association rings in the Year of the Rooster during their annual Chinese Spring Festival Gala with song and dance at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.

Local

Upgraded Tri-Cities Airport terminal is ready for prime time

The newly renovated terminal at the Tri-Cities Airport features a new terminal, security area and baggage handling system as well as an improved meet and great area. After meetings with the public the renovation was designed to be bright and airy with lots of natural light reflecting the beautiful laid back way of life in the Tri-Cities. Operations begin in the new terminal when it goes into service on Monday January 30.

Crime

Kennewick man records mother changing

The Kennewick police are asking the public to identify a man after he tried to record a woman trying on clothes at the Target store while she was with her 2-year-old daughter. The surveillance video shows him leaving the dressing room at the top of the screen. If you recognize him, police ask you to call 509-628-0333.

News

Columbia Basin College's new full-motion truck driving simulator

Instructor Bud Stephens tells about the new full-motion truck driving simulator recently installed at the Pasco campus of Columbia Basin College. A $10,000 donation by Columbia Distributing help pay for the $111,000 realistic high-tech training simulator for students studying to obtain their commercial driver licenses.

Editor's Choice Videos