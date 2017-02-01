Five things to know about Super Bowl LI

Technology advances and demand for transportation alternatives in increasingly congested cities, entrepreneurs around the globe are vying to become the first to develop a commercially viable flying car. And what used to be the stuff of science fiction might not be too far away.
In this time lapse video from Pollock Pines, Calif., in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on Jan. 23. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera.
The newly renovated terminal at the Tri-Cities Airport features a new terminal, security area and baggage handling system as well as an improved meet and great area. After meetings with the public the renovation was designed to be bright and airy with lots of natural light reflecting the beautiful laid back way of life in the Tri-Cities. Operations begin in the new terminal when it goes into service on Monday January 30.
Principal Eric Haan shares details about Bethlehem Lutheran School's 32nd annual Indoor Olympics event. All of the students at the Kennewick private school form teams and participate in fun indoor games.
The Kennewick police are asking the public to identify a man after he tried to record a woman trying on clothes at the Target store while she was with her 2-year-old daughter. The surveillance video shows him leaving the dressing room at the top of the screen. If you recognize him, police ask you to call 509-628-0333.
Instructor Bud Stephens tells about the new full-motion truck driving simulator recently installed at the Pasco campus of Columbia Basin College. A $10,000 donation by Columbia Distributing help pay for the $111,000 realistic high-tech training simulator for students studying to obtain their commercial driver licenses.