Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

Spokane Officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20. His bodycam video shows he was able to break a car window and help pull a woman from the burning car.
The Geese Police company uses highly-trained border collies to keep geese out of commercial and residential properties. The owner of Geese Police David Swickard explained that border collies' wolf-like glance is seen as a predator threat to geese, but the birds are not harmed.
Scientists at PNNL are using 2,000 year old glass from Europe to learn more about glass to better assess the durability of glass planned to be made at Hanford to encase radioactive waste and dispose of the waste. The glass must contain the waste for thousands of years.
Over 200 participants plunged into the Columbia River Saturday during the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge at the Columbia Boat Docks in Kennewick. A Special Olympics fundraiser over 80% of the money raised during the event supports local athletes.
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania by his side, congratulated the first two confirmed cabinet members of his administration during the second of his three inaugural balls. Gen. 'Mad Dog' Mattis and Gen. John Kelly were formally approved and sworn in as defense secretary and secretary of homeland security on Friday.
David Thrasher shared this video of ice skating on the street in North Richland before the sun melted the ice down. He was inspired by other videos from the area and wanted to see if it was possible in the Tri-Cities.
The Tri-Cities reacted as schools and businesses were closed across the Mid-Columbia as a thick layer of ice covered roads, sidewalks and snow. Some took to the streets with their skates, others to sidewalks with shovels.