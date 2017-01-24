Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

Opening his first official week in office, President Donald Trump pledged to cut taxes "massively" for businesses and scale back on imports.
PNNL studies ancient glass

Scientists at PNNL are using 2,000 year old glass from Europe to learn more about glass to better assess the durability of glass planned to be made at Hanford to encase radioactive waste and dispose of the waste. The glass must contain the waste for thousands of years.

Tri-Cities Polar Plunge

Over 200 participants plunged into the Columbia River Saturday during the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge at the Columbia Boat Docks in Kennewick. A Special Olympics fundraiser over 80% of the money raised during the event supports local athletes.

Ice skating down the street

David Thrasher shared this video of ice skating on the street in North Richland before the sun melted the ice down. He was inspired by other videos from the area and wanted to see if it was possible in the Tri-Cities.

An Icy Time

The Tri-Cities reacted as schools and businesses were closed across the Mid-Columbia as a thick layer of ice covered roads, sidewalks and snow. Some took to the streets with their skates, others to sidewalks with shovels.

