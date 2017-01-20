Hungry squirrels forage under blanket of snow in Kennewick

Freezing rain started falling in the Tri-Cities right on schedule with the start of a winter weather advisory at 10 a.m. More freezing rain and sleet is forecast for the day with precipitation expected to increase from 4 to 10 p.m.
Watch first-hand how Jake Weber with Ice Dam Removal Guys in Boise removes an ice dam from the roof of a house. Around the 1 minute mark, Weber then talks about ice dams and how to prevent them from forming and damaging your roof. Call your local roofing company to see if they offer ice dam removal services.
Brent Johnsen, pastor of EastLake Tri-Cities in Richland, was seriously hurt in a Dec. 10 car wreck but is on the road to full recovery. Brent Johnsen and his wife, Kylie, said they are grateful to the Tri-City community for helping.
Teacher Krista Barrett has incorporated her passion as a devoted Seattle Seahawks fan into her second-grade classroom at Marcus Whitman Elementary School in Richland. She's also rallied her students to always do their best as the NFL football team enters the second week of playoffs.