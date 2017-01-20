Hungry squirrels forage under blanket of snow in Kennewick

Watch the antics of these hungry squirrels while they forage under a blanket of snow for hidden morsels at Yelm Park in Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Freezing rain falling in Tri-Cities

Freezing rain started falling in the Tri-Cities right on schedule with the start of a winter weather advisory at 10 a.m. More freezing rain and sleet is forecast for the day with precipitation expected to increase from 4 to 10 p.m.

