Richland native and Seattle Mariners player Shawn O'Malley visited the Tri-Cities with the 2017 Seattle Mariners Caravan. Along for the ride were the Mariner Moose, pitcher Dan Altavilla and broadcaster Rick Rizzs as they made a Get Well Tour visit to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. The annual caravan visited some two dozen communities across the Pacific Northwest over a two week period.