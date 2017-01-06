Plowing snow in a Boise parking lot with a table

This video provided by Riley Elguezabal shows how the folks at Ricochet Home Consignment in Boise took care of the snow piled up in their parking lot.
Courtesy Riley Elguezabal

Demolition under way at a historic, hazardous plutonium plant

Heavy equipment is now conducting demolition on a building nicknamed after Harold McCluskey, who in an accident in 1976 received the highest ever recorded dose of radiation at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Hanford Site. During plutonium production at the “McCluskey Room” or the Americium Recovery Facility, radioactive americium was separated for other uses. The facility never resumed operations after the incident.

Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

You've probably heard it in the movies -- a person becoming so sad that they die of a 'broken heart'. While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as 'Broken Heart Syndrome'. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack.

