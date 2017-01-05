New quarter sees a new building at Columbia Basin College

Heavy equipment is now conducting demolition on a building nicknamed after Harold McCluskey, who in an accident in 1976 received the highest ever recorded dose of radiation at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Hanford Site. During plutonium production at the “McCluskey Room” or the Americium Recovery Facility, radioactive americium was separated for other uses. The facility never resumed operations after the incident.
Kenyatta K.E. Bridges, 27, speaks out during his sentencing in Franklin County Superior Court for his part in the November 2014 gang-related killing of Lorenzo "Richie" Fernandez Jr. Bridges, who previously pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful gun possession, received 10 years.
This 30-second PSA from the Washington Pattern Jury Instruction (WPI) in partnership with BJA Public Trust and Confidence Committee emphasizes the importance of jury duty describing it as a right and a "chance to have your voice heard."
Sgt. Brad Gregory of the Pasco Police Department release preliminary details about a fatal shooting in the 800 block of South Myrtle Avenue. The victim, a 27-year-old male, died of an apparent gunshot wound after being driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.
You've probably heard it in the movies -- a person becoming so sad that they die of a 'broken heart'. While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as 'Broken Heart Syndrome'. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack.
Regular seat belt use is the single most effective way to prevent serious injuries and save people from dying in motor vehicle crashes. This may be from the Colorado Department of Transportation, but it reverberates across the country and in Washington.
Kadlec's auxiliary group presented a gift of $260,000 to the Richland hospital. The gift is possible because of the work by volunteers through personal donations, proceeds from the Kadlec gift shop and other fundraisers.