Adam Roberts, skier killed by avalanche, shown in 2014 as man living off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

Adam Roberts, 31, who died December 27, 2016 in an avalanche near the White Pass Ski Area is profiled in this 2014 video produced by Western Washington University students. They documented Roberts' life in the mountains out of his custom home on the truck bed of his Toyota Tacoma, also referred to as his "gypsy wagon."