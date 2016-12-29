Adam Roberts, skier killed by avalanche, shown in 2014 as man living off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

Adam Roberts, 31, who died December 27, 2016 in an avalanche near the White Pass Ski Area is profiled in this 2014 video produced by Western Washington University students. They documented Roberts' life in the mountains out of his custom home on the truck bed of his Toyota Tacoma, also referred to as his "gypsy wagon."
Jasper Gibson, Hannah Leone, Elliot Reid and Annika Wolters Western Washington University

News

2016's worst red-light runners

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.

News

Robot surgery at Trios Southrdige Hospital using Da Vinci Surgical System

Surgeon Ernesto Dizon Jr. discusses the advantages in using of the robotic Da Vinci Surgical System for certain surgeries at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. Dizon had just competed a hiatal hernia repair using the system in the operating room that is flooded with green lighting during the procedure. Editor's warning: Video contains graphic content.

Local

Hank Sauer reads Polar Express

For over thirty years Hank Sauer has been reading The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg, across the Tri-Cities. During the holiday season he travels to schools, homes, and even a restaurant or two to share the story and the jingle of the silver bells from Santa's sleigh.

Local

A holiday surprise for students from U.S. Cellular

Local representatives with U.S. Cellular stopped by Kiona-Benton Elementary School as part of it's Future of Good program to surprise students with holiday presents. The campaign champions and invests in youths who are doing good in their community. For more information see www.thefutureofgood.com.

Weird

The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

Transportation Security Administration officers have kept a lot of dangerous and often times wacky items off of commercial aircraft this year. Here is their list of the top 10 most unusual finds.

