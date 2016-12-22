Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

Benton County Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Howell makes his opening statement in Benton County Superior Court at the trial of Rory Alan Star. He is accused of pointing a combat knife at customers on Oct. 19. in a Richland Starbucks. Star, who has a 1983 murder conviction, was found guilty on two counts of second-degree assault by a jury.
'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. And once again, the fad of donning these woven creations is keeping newspeople and celebrities cozy with laughs through the holidays. Enjoy some of the good, the bad, and the ugly sweater moments of 2016.
Devised in 1787, the purpose of the Electoral College was a compromise to set a balance between those who wanted the popular vote to determine the election and those who didn't want public input. The number of Congress members a state has is how many electoral votes that state gets. The 2016 election is the fifth time that the Electoral College has resulted in a split verdict of one candidate winning the popular vote and the other the electoral vote – the latter being the one that decides the presidency.
Breast cancer survivor Kristina Lord successfully lobbied the Washington state Department of Licensing to amend its policy so cancer victims with hair loss from treatment can use their previous license photo, as long as the person is still identifiable. The West Richland woman’s driver license renewal came due in the middle of her chemotherapy treatments in 2014.
Officer Roman Trujillo of the Kennewick Police Department explains about the partnership with HAPO Community Credit Union to hand out $100 bills to 50 people during their 12 Days of Christmas program. Motorists pulled over for minor traffic violations are getting a warning and cash during the holiday season.
The annual Living Nativity at Hillspring Church begins Monday December 19th and continues through Friday December 23 at the church in Richland. The journey begins with a modern retelling inside the church and travels outside as the Christmas story concludes outside around the manger.
Jayna Burris found her forever family after spending some time in the state’s foster system. Every year since, she has gathered toys for children still in the system. This year, Jayna, 7, has gathered more than 1,400 gifts. She will give them away Friday at a foster family Christmas event at Finley Community Church.
Twin sisters Erika and Eva Sandoval, of Antelope, meet for the first time on Dec. 12 since their conjoined bodies were successfully separated in a risky surgery the week before at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.
Raul Hinojosa had leukemia, and the staff at Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, asked if he had any final wishes. He did. He wanted to marry his fiancé. They knew he didn’t have long, but they rushed to make it happen.