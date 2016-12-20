Santa goes swimming with sharks at Texas aquarium

Devised in 1787, the purpose of the Electoral College was a compromise to set a balance between those who wanted the popular vote to determine the election and those who didn't want public input. The number of Congress members a state has is how many electoral votes that state gets. The 2016 election is the fifth time that the Electoral College has resulted in a split verdict of one candidate winning the popular vote and the other the electoral vote – the latter being the one that decides the presidency.
Participants braved single digit temperatures for the annual Lampson Cable Bridge Run through Kennewick and Richland on Saturday morning. The 38th annual race featured a 1 Mile, a 5K or 10K crossing over the Columbia River and ending at the Lampson warehouse in Pasco with Hot Doctor Pepper.
Breast cancer survivor Kristina Lord successfully lobbied the Washington state Department of Licensing to amend its policy so cancer victims with hair loss from treatment can use their previous license photo, as long as the person is still identifiable. The West Richland woman’s driver license renewal came due in the middle of her chemotherapy treatments in 2014.
Officer Roman Trujillo of the Kennewick Police Department explains about the partnership with HAPO Community Credit Union to hand out $100 bills to 50 people during their 12 Days of Christmas program. Motorists pulled over for minor traffic violations are getting a warning and cash during the holiday season.
Jayna Burris found her forever family after spending some time in the state’s foster system. Every year since, she has gathered toys for children still in the system. This year, Jayna, 7, has gathered more than 1,400 gifts. She will give them away Friday at a foster family Christmas event at Finley Community Church.
Twin sisters Erika and Eva Sandoval, of Antelope, meet for the first time on Dec. 12 since their conjoined bodies were successfully separated in a risky surgery the week before at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.
Raul Hinojosa had leukemia, and the staff at Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, asked if he had any final wishes. He did. He wanted to marry his fiancé. They knew he didn’t have long, but they rushed to make it happen.
Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel, left, and Michael J. Fox, special deputy coroner, explain the 14 questions that were asked of the jurors and share their thoughts on the jury's decision in the inquest into Antonio Zambrano-Montes.
Dwight Robinett, 66, drives a cab covered with more than 9000 Christmas lights for Taxi Taxi of Raleigh. Robinett, a retired trombonist from the North Carolina Symphony who has driven for the company for about three years, hopes to make people happy with his colorful cab.
Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Wednesday during the coroners inquest into the death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes in February of 2015. Wright was one of three officers at the scene who fired upon Zambrano-Montes when he wouldn’t stop throwing large rocks in a busy intersection.