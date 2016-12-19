Neighborhood of home invasion robbery in east Kennewick

The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a report of a home invasion robbery Sunday evening on the 600 block of South Hawthorne Street.
News

Breast cancer survivor successfully lobbies to change DOL license photo policy

Breast cancer survivor Kristina Lord successfully lobbied the Washington state Department of Licensing to amend its policy so cancer victims with hair loss from treatment can use their previous license photo, as long as the person is still identifiable. The West Richland woman’s driver license renewal came due in the middle of her chemotherapy treatments in 2014.

News

HAPO and KPD handing out cash instead of tickets

Officer Roman Trujillo of the Kennewick Police Department explains about the partnership with HAPO Community Credit Union to hand out $100 bills to 50 people during their 12 Days of Christmas program. Motorists pulled over for minor traffic violations are getting a warning and cash during the holiday season.

Local

Christmas nativity tradition continues at Hillspring Church

The annual Living Nativity at Hillspring Church begins Monday December 19th and continues through Friday December 23 at the church in Richland. The journey begins with a modern retelling inside the church and travels outside as the Christmas story concludes outside around the manger.

News

Former foster child gives back

Jayna Burris found her forever family after spending some time in the state’s foster system. Every year since, she has gathered toys for children still in the system. This year, Jayna, 7, has gathered more than 1,400 gifts. She will give them away Friday at a foster family Christmas event at Finley Community Church.

Pasco Police Shooting

Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Wednesday during the coroners inquest into the death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes in February of 2015. Wright was one of three officers at the scene who fired upon Zambrano-Montes when he wouldn’t stop throwing large rocks in a busy intersection.

News

Fire extensively damages Kennewick home

Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz of the Kennewick Fire Department shares preliminary details about a house fire in the 1000 block of West 14th Place. No one was injured but the residents are displaced because of the extensive damage to the home. The cause is under investigation.

