Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

Devised in 1787, the purpose of the Electoral College was a compromise to set a balance between those who wanted the popular vote to determine the election and those who didn't want public input. The number of Congress members a state has is how many electoral votes that state gets. The 2016 election is the fifth time that the Electoral College has resulted in a split verdict of one candidate winning the popular vote and the other the electoral vote – the latter being the one that decides the presidency.
AP

Local

Christmas nativity tradition continues at Hillspring Church

The annual Living Nativity at Hillspring Church begins Monday December 19th and continues through Friday December 23 at the church in Richland. The journey begins with a modern retelling inside the church and travels outside as the Christmas story concludes outside around the manger.

News

Former foster child gives back

Jayna Burris found her forever family after spending some time in the state’s foster system. Every year since, she has gathered toys for children still in the system. This year, Jayna, 7, has gathered more than 1,400 gifts. She will give them away Friday at a foster family Christmas event at Finley Community Church.

Pasco Police Shooting

Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies Wednesday during the coroners inquest into the death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes in February of 2015. Wright was one of three officers at the scene who fired upon Zambrano-Montes when he wouldn’t stop throwing large rocks in a busy intersection.

News

Fire extensively damages Kennewick home

Battalion Chief Tod Kreutz of the Kennewick Fire Department shares preliminary details about a house fire in the 1000 block of West 14th Place. No one was injured but the residents are displaced because of the extensive damage to the home. The cause is under investigation.

News

How holiday music may help your health

This time of year, the songs of the season are everywhere: at the mall, in elevators, on TV and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. Why is holiday music so beloved? Mayo Clinic experts say music can benefit your health physically and emotionally.

