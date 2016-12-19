Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

Devised in 1787, the purpose of the Electoral College was a compromise to set a balance between those who wanted the popular vote to determine the election and those who didn't want public input. The number of Congress members a state has is how many electoral votes that state gets. The 2016 election is the fifth time that the Electoral College has resulted in a split verdict of one candidate winning the popular vote and the other the electoral vote – the latter being the one that decides the presidency.