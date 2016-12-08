News
Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair in South Carolina
Thanks to the ingenuity and big heart of a Port Royal, South Carolina man, an injured kitten is able to walk. The anonymous man, engineered a makeshift wheelchair that allows "Scooter," who's about 10 weeks old, to move around. According to Dr. Marikay Campbell, of Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, whose team has been treating Scooter, the kitten sustained back and leg injuries after she was accidentally closed in a door.Port Royal Veterinary Hospital