Injured kitten walks in makeshift wheelchair in South Carolina

Thanks to the ingenuity and big heart of a Port Royal, South Carolina man, an injured kitten is able to walk. The anonymous man, engineered a makeshift wheelchair that allows "Scooter," who's about 10 weeks old, to move around. According to Dr. Marikay Campbell, of Port Royal Veterinary Hospital, whose team has been treating Scooter, the kitten sustained back and leg injuries after she was accidentally closed in a door.
Fire damages detached Pasco garage

Capt. Ryan Scellick of the Pasco Fire Department releases preliminary details about a fire that damaged a detached garage behind 814 W. Henry St. No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Zoo Boise capybaras get in the Christmas spirit with gifts of their own

Zoo Boise's capybaras got a special gift on Saturday, Dec. 3, when zoo staff gave them a wrapped box stuffed full of yummy fruits and veggies. It was part of the zoo's Claus 'N Paws, a free event meant to thank the community for its ongoing support of wildlife conservation. Capybaras, native to South America, are the largest species of rodent.

What is mumps and how does it spread?

Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.

Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry

