Idaho tree beams in front of U.S. Capitol

An 84-year-old tree from McCall, Idaho, is lit up in front of the U.S. Capitol on December 6, 2016, by Boise fifth-grader Isabella Gerard.
Brittany Peterson McClatchy

News

Fire damages detached Pasco garage

Capt. Ryan Scellick of the Pasco Fire Department releases preliminary details about a fire that damaged a detached garage behind 814 W. Henry St. No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

News

Zoo Boise capybaras get in the Christmas spirit with gifts of their own

Zoo Boise's capybaras got a special gift on Saturday, Dec. 3, when zoo staff gave them a wrapped box stuffed full of yummy fruits and veggies. It was part of the zoo's Claus 'N Paws, a free event meant to thank the community for its ongoing support of wildlife conservation. Capybaras, native to South America, are the largest species of rodent.

Health & Science

What is mumps and how does it spread?

Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.

News

Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry

Politics & Government

Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

Donald Trump kicked off his "thank you tour" with the announcement that he was selecting retured Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense, a move that will break from the custom to have a civilian lead the Pentagon. For Mattis to be confirmed, Congress would first have to approve legislation bypassing a law that bars retired military officers from becoming defense secretary within seven years of leaving active duty.

News

Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence.

Editor's Choice Videos