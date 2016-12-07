Idaho tree beams in front of U.S. Capitol

Capt. Ryan Scellick of the Pasco Fire Department releases preliminary details about a fire that damaged a detached garage behind 814 W. Henry St. No one was home at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.
Zoo Boise's capybaras got a special gift on Saturday, Dec. 3, when zoo staff gave them a wrapped box stuffed full of yummy fruits and veggies. It was part of the zoo's Claus 'N Paws, a free event meant to thank the community for its ongoing support of wildlife conservation. Capybaras, native to South America, are the largest species of rodent.
Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection.
The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry
Donald Trump kicked off his "thank you tour" with the announcement that he was selecting retured Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense, a move that will break from the custom to have a civilian lead the Pentagon. For Mattis to be confirmed, Congress would first have to approve legislation bypassing a law that bars retired military officers from becoming defense secretary within seven years of leaving active duty.
President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence.