Dental care for the poor in Guatemala

Donald Trump kicked off his "thank you tour" with the announcement that he was selecting retured Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense, a move that will break from the custom to have a civilian lead the Pentagon. For Mattis to be confirmed, Congress would first have to approve legislation bypassing a law that bars retired military officers from becoming defense secretary within seven years of leaving active duty.
President Obama marked his final time lighting the National Christmas Tree with a wish that Americans will care for the sick, the hungry and the downtrodden this holiday season and treat one another as they would want to be treated. The lighting ceremony tradition began in 1923 and takes place in President's Park, just south of the White House fence.
"Politicians promise you anything just to get elected, and (Trump's) come through – it's unbelievable," said Brad Stepp, a carrier employee. A thousand jobs were saved due to Donald Trump's deal with Carrier, a company mostly known for air conditioning services. Employees of the company responded with thankfulness and shock to Trump executing the deal with Carrier.
The first group of candidates for Kennewick Police Department's Police Cadet Program, that will kick off in 2017, joined officers in a Physical Agility Test at the Toyota Center. The test, a requirement for all officers and cadets to pass, is part of the hiring process and includes sit-ups, pushups and a run.
Randy Harris, husband of victim Sandra Harris, describes his feelings about seeing the woman accused of the crimes, Theresa L. Wiltse, in Benton County Superior Court. Harris also talks about his wife of 30 years.
The Whooshh Fish Transport System, also known as the "salmon cannon," gives fish a much-needed boost over dams so they can swim upstream to spawn. Research has shown no significant differences in injury rates, immune response, stress response, or gamete viability between fish using Whooshh's system versus trap and haul.
Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation celebrated the global #GivingTuesday with a 24-hour camp out in recognition of the collaboration and supporters they have in the community. Giveaway gifts for patients and special donations throughout the day were also planed. "True joy is in giving gifts to others so whatever it is that gives you true joy, find it today for giving tuesday" said Foundation Director Elizabeth McLaughlin.
A Subaru Outback reported stolen from Colville is chased through the Tri-Cities Monday night before being spun out by police on George Washington Way in Richland. The juvenile male driver then tried running away but was quickly apprehended. The suspect is facing felony charges, according to police officials.