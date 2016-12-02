Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

With more of us online shopping, "porch piracy" is on the rise. Here are five tips for preventing thieves from stealing your packages.

Local

Cadet candidates participate in Physical Agility Test

The first group of candidates for Kennewick Police Department's Police Cadet Program, that will kick off in 2017, joined officers in a Physical Agility Test at the Toyota Center. The test, a requirement for all officers and cadets to pass, is part of the hiring process and includes sit-ups, pushups and a run.

News

Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation camps out for #GivingTuesday

Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation celebrated the global #GivingTuesday with a 24-hour camp out in recognition of the collaboration and supporters they have in the community. Giveaway gifts for patients and special donations throughout the day were also planed. "True joy is in giving gifts to others so whatever it is that gives you true joy, find it today for giving tuesday" said Foundation Director Elizabeth McLaughlin.

National

Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

A Donald Trump supporter stood up mid-flight and shouted about Donald Trump and disparaged supporters of Hillary Clinton. It’s unclear what originally provoked him. And though the staff on the Delta aircraft allowed him to stay on, he’s now been banned from using the airline for the rest of his life, according to an in-staff memo obtained by CNBC.

