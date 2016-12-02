Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

The first group of candidates for Kennewick Police Department's Police Cadet Program, that will kick off in 2017, joined officers in a Physical Agility Test at the Toyota Center. The test, a requirement for all officers and cadets to pass, is part of the hiring process and includes sit-ups, pushups and a run.
Franklin County Superior Judge Carrie Runge says shooting of woman and her toddler near Othello is one of the most "horrible" crimes she's handled. Fragos-Ramirez received two life sentences for shooting and then burning the bodies of Maria Cruz-Calvillo and her 3-year-old son, Luis Lopez-Cruz, on July 2, 2015.
Randy Harris, husband of victim Sandra Harris, describes his feelings about seeing the woman accused of the crimes, Theresa L. Wiltse, in Benton County Superior Court. Harris also talks about his wife of 30 years.
Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation celebrated the global #GivingTuesday with a 24-hour camp out in recognition of the collaboration and supporters they have in the community. Giveaway gifts for patients and special donations throughout the day were also planed. "True joy is in giving gifts to others so whatever it is that gives you true joy, find it today for giving tuesday" said Foundation Director Elizabeth McLaughlin.
A Subaru Outback reported stolen from Colville is chased through the Tri-Cities Monday night before being spun out by police on George Washington Way in Richland. The juvenile male driver then tried running away but was quickly apprehended. The suspect is facing felony charges, according to police officials.
The photos show what appear to be people in costume as monsters and other characters engaging in unexplained activity at night. Among them: Santa Claus and what appear to be gorillas or possibly Abominable Snowmen. Images courtesy of Gardner Police Department.
A Donald Trump supporter stood up mid-flight and shouted about Donald Trump and disparaged supporters of Hillary Clinton. It’s unclear what originally provoked him. And though the staff on the Delta aircraft allowed him to stay on, he’s now been banned from using the airline for the rest of his life, according to an in-staff memo obtained by CNBC.