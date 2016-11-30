The photos show what appear to be people in costume as monsters and other characters engaging in unexplained activity at night. Among them: Santa Claus and what appear to be gorillas or possibly Abominable Snowmen. Images courtesy of Gardner Police Department.
A Donald Trump supporter stood up mid-flight and shouted about Donald Trump and disparaged supporters of Hillary Clinton. It’s unclear what originally provoked him. And though the staff on the Delta aircraft allowed him to stay on, he’s now been banned from using the airline for the rest of his life, according to an in-staff memo obtained by CNBC.
Marcee Woffinden, Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels senior nutrition services director, shares details about the nearly 650 Thanksgiving meals they prepared and delivered to seniors around the Mid-Columbia. There was also a special luncheon being held in the agency's new Senior Dining Cafe at 1834 Fowler Street in Richland.
National Thanksgiving turkeys "Honest" and his alternate, "Abe," fly aboard "Turkey One" from Modesto, Calif. to The White House for the official Turkey Pardoning Ceremony. Get to know these two special birds before they set off for their retirement on a Virginia farm.
The 31st annual report is aimed at helping parents make safe decisions in holiday shopping. The report lists recalled toys from the past year, including those that researchers found may be available for sale online, and cautions consumers to watch out for recalled toys that may still be in homes. It can be found at www.uspirg.org/reports/usp/trouble-toyland-2016
More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.