How will history remember Fidel Castro?

The 31st annual report is aimed at helping parents make safe decisions in holiday shopping. The report lists recalled toys from the past year, including those that researchers found may be available for sale online, and cautions consumers to watch out for recalled toys that may still be in homes. It can be found at www.uspirg.org/reports/usp/trouble-toyland-2016
More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.
Watch as Lenexa police Officers take part in the 'Mannequin Challenge,' the internet's most recent viral phenomenon. Be sure to turn on your audio, too. Because even dispatch is in on this #MannequinChallenge.
Jim Ford, of Belleville, Illinois felt terrible when he had to repossess an elderly couple's car in Red Bud, Illinois. To help them out, he repaired it and used GoFundMe donations to pay off the car. He even had enough to give them an extra Thanksgiving surprise.
A South Carolina coroner, along with the state's highway patrol and county sheriffs, painted white crosses on a highway where three people were killed in a car accident earlier this year in Chester County, in hopes of encouraging cautious driving this holiday season. While this happened in South Carolina, what they say is applicable in Washington state and across the country.
Levi and Jessie Martin, of Pasco, were just one of the families who got to celebrate a new addition (or two) to their family Friday during a National Adoption Day event at the Franklin County Courthouse. Families from both Benton and Franklin Counties made adoptions official during the annual event.
The updated ticketing and check-in area opened earlier this week, and is the latest change to the Tri-Cities Airport as a $41.9 million expansion and modernization project moves toward completion at the end of January.