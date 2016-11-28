How will history remember Fidel Castro?

Former Communist Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is dead at 90. His brother Raul announced the death on Nov. 25, 2016. Editors note: This video contains graphic content.
Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report

The 31st annual report is aimed at helping parents make safe decisions in holiday shopping. The report lists recalled toys from the past year, including those that researchers found may be available for sale online, and cautions consumers to watch out for recalled toys that may still be in homes. It can be found at www.uspirg.org/reports/usp/trouble-toyland-2016

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

A South Carolina coroner, along with the state's highway patrol and county sheriffs, painted white crosses on a highway where three people were killed in a car accident earlier this year in Chester County, in hopes of encouraging cautious driving this holiday season. While this happened in South Carolina, what they say is applicable in Washington state and across the country.

National Adoption Day

Levi and Jessie Martin, of Pasco, were just one of the families who got to celebrate a new addition (or two) to their family Friday during a National Adoption Day event at the Franklin County Courthouse. Families from both Benton and Franklin Counties made adoptions official during the annual event.

