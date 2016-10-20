What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its winter outlook, showing a potentially wetter-than-usual winter in Washington state.
Courtesy NOAA

Hanford

Hanford contractor releases rehabilitated owl

In October 2016, Wildlife biologists from Hanford site contractor Mission Support Alliance released a rehabilitated barn owl back into the wild. The owl had been discovered by Hanford Site employees in late September and appeared in distress. The employees called MSA’s Biological Control staff, who were able to safely remove and transport the owl. The owl was sent to the Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation

Northwest News

Wind wallops Whatcom County

Listen to the NOAA weather forecast for Whatcom County as high winds and rain slam the area this weekend. Meteorologists still expected rain and wind gusts as high as 30 mph throughout Sunday across the Northwest, but conditions were not expected to be as bad as predicted.

News

Wedding postponed by Hurricane Matthew, bringing together two couples with something in common

Andrew Matuskowitz and his fiancee Elizabeth planned to wed on October 8, 2016 in Charleston, SC. Due to a mandatory evacuation of the coast in preparation of Hurricane Matthew making landfall, the couple had to postpone their wedding and decide what to do with their pre-ordered wedding flowers. They chose to bring the flowers to Piedmont Medical Center and deliver them to patients that transferred from coastal-area hospitals, new mothers, and patients undergoing cancer treatment. Here's a conversation they had with Dennis and Ann Allman after flowers were delivered to their room. The two couples found that they have a lot in common.

