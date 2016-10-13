Wedding postponed by Hurricane Matthew, bringing together two couples with something in common

Andrew Matuskowitz and his fiancee Elizabeth planned to wed on October 8, 2016 in Charleston, SC. Due to a mandatory evacuation of the coast in preparation of Hurricane Matthew making landfall, the couple had to postpone their wedding and decide what to do with their pre-ordered wedding flowers. They chose to bring the flowers to Piedmont Medical Center and deliver them to patients that transferred from coastal-area hospitals, new mothers, and patients undergoing cancer treatment. Here's a conversation they had with Dennis and Ann Allman after flowers were delivered to their room. The two couples found that they have a lot in common.