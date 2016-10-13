Wedding postponed by Hurricane Matthew, bringing together two couples with something in common

Andrew Matuskowitz and his fiancee Elizabeth planned to wed on October 8, 2016 in Charleston, SC. Due to a mandatory evacuation of the coast in preparation of Hurricane Matthew making landfall, the couple had to postpone their wedding and decide what to do with their pre-ordered wedding flowers. They chose to bring the flowers to Piedmont Medical Center and deliver them to patients that transferred from coastal-area hospitals, new mothers, and patients undergoing cancer treatment. Here's a conversation they had with Dennis and Ann Allman after flowers were delivered to their room. The two couples found that they have a lot in common.
Horse named Bob saved from North Carolina flooding

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped save a horse named Bob from rising floodwater on Monday. Floods caused by Hurricane Matthew threatened to swamp the livestock pens at the Cumberland County Animal Control in Fayetteville, North Carolina, before Bob was rescued.

911 call of fatal break-in at Pasco home

A 911 call from early June 10, 2016, shows Pasco homeowner Corey Chapman armed himself with a pistol and called police when he woke to a person pounding on his front door. Almost 2 1/2 minutes later, he shot and killed Travis Yeates when he came face-to-face with the intruder in his hallway.

Time-lapse of post-Hurricane Matthew tour on Parris Island

Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services conduct a tour of Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 8, 2016, to assess damage from Hurricane Matthew. The fire department also cleared major road obstructions. Approximately 6,000 recruits in training evacuated to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Training will resume at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island when travel back is safe and training can be properly conducted.

Trump, Clinton clash over 'locker room talk'

At their rallies on Monday, Hillary Clinton attacked Donald Trump for his 'weak excuse' after an old video leaked of him making lewd comments about women while Trump continued to label the conversation as 'locker room talk.'

Hate raking leaves? This video is for you

There are benefits to keeping leaves in your yard but you do need to mow or shed them to be sure they break down rapidly. Advanced Master Gardener Debbie Courson Smith also explains how leaves can be used as mulch in the yard and garden in this 23rd edition of the Statesman's Dig In garden video series.

Richland High graduate Joe Keefe reunited with guitar after 44 years

Longtime musician Joe Keefe was recently reunited with a guitar he received as a present for graduating from Richland High School in 1964. A friend who took the guitar to make repairs in 1972 lost touch but was recently able to reach out to Keefe after hearing his name mentioned on a Dr. Demento radio program. Listen to the song that triggered the reunion.

Community Revitalization Project in Pasco

Over 60 volunteers joined Rebuilding Mid-Columbia in a Community Revitalization Project in the area of 3rd Avenue and Shoshone Street in Pasco. Teams worked on eight homes in the neighborhood addressing needs from painting, landscaping and critical home repairs.

