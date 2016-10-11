Time-lapse of post-Hurricane Matthew tour on Parris Island

Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services conduct a tour of Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 8, 2016, to assess damage from Hurricane Matthew. The fire department also cleared major road obstructions. Approximately 6,000 recruits in training evacuated to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Training will resume at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island when travel back is safe and training can be properly conducted.
Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

Richland High graduate Joe Keefe reunited with guitar after 44 years

Longtime musician Joe Keefe was recently reunited with a guitar he received as a present for graduating from Richland High School in 1964. A friend who took the guitar to make repairs in 1972 lost touch but was recently able to reach out to Keefe after hearing his name mentioned on a Dr. Demento radio program. Listen to the song that triggered the reunion.

Community Revitalization Project in Pasco

Over 60 volunteers joined Rebuilding Mid-Columbia in a Community Revitalization Project in the area of 3rd Avenue and Shoshone Street in Pasco. Teams worked on eight homes in the neighborhood addressing needs from painting, landscaping and critical home repairs.

Site of double fatality collision on Taylor Flats Road

Two young drivers were killed in an early morning head-on collision on Taylor Flats Road north of Pasco. Alexander West, 17, and Vitaliy Prishko, 24, died in the 6:30 am. wreck near West Dogwood Road. Neither was wearing a seat belt and they died at the scene, according to officials.

