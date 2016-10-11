News
Time-lapse of post-Hurricane Matthew tour on Parris Island
Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services conduct a tour of Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 8, 2016, to assess damage from Hurricane Matthew. The fire department also cleared major road obstructions. Approximately 6,000 recruits in training evacuated to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Training will resume at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island when travel back is safe and training can be properly conducted.Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island