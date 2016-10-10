Springmaid Pier in South Carolina obliterated by Hurricane Matthew

Hanford workers removed the sixth-story roof at the Plutonium Reclamation Facility and lifted out contaminated items, including the first of eight glove boxes. The building at the Plutonium Finishing Plant is being prepared for demolition to start in a matter of weeks.
Two young drivers were killed in an early morning head-on collision on Taylor Flats Road north of Pasco. Alexander West, 17, and Vitaliy Prishko, 24, died in the 6:30 am. wreck near West Dogwood Road. Neither was wearing a seat belt and they died at the scene, according to officials.
Teacher Jacqueline Brewster shares about the food pantry available to students and their families at New Horizons High School in Pasco. The 2nd Harvest organization recently adopted the program and now donates about 1,000 to 1,500 pounds of food to it twice a month.
Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Dogs, kittens, guinea pigs and even chickens gathered at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick for the Blessing of the Animals. The event is held annually on the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi who is the Patron Saint of Animals.
Rodeo clown JJ Harrison, a former teacher, shares his passion for the anti-bullying message he teaches to elementary students during National Bullying Prevention Month. Harrison performs at the Horse Heaven Round-Up in Kennewick.
Lisa McKinney, assistant director at Tri-Tech Skills Center, gives information about the annual Tri-Cities Construction Career Day held at the Benton County Fairgrounds. More than 500 high school students participated in the annual event.