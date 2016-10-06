Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo performs sonogram on pregnant tapir

Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Dogs, kittens, guinea pigs and even chickens gathered at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick for the Blessing of the Animals. The event is held annually on the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi who is the Patron Saint of Animals.
Rodeo clown JJ Harrison, a former teacher, shares his passion for the anti-bullying message he teaches to elementary students during National Bullying Prevention Month. Harrison performs at the Horse Heaven Round-Up in Kennewick.
Lisa McKinney, assistant director at Tri-Tech Skills Center, gives information about the annual Tri-Cities Construction Career Day held at the Benton County Fairgrounds. More than 500 high school students participated in the annual event.
Donald Trump held an event in Virginia on Monday, saying at one point that veterans who suffer from PTSD are not “strong.” Hillary Clinton reacted to Trump's leaked tax returns, asking how he could lose a billion dollars
Rob Greenfield is an activist whose primary focus is combatting food waste and worldwide hunger. He started an unusual experiment in which he planned, for 30 days, to wear every single piece of trash that he created over that period. Greenfield draped large plastic garbage bags over his clothing to deposit trash into throughout the course of his day. To learn more go to http://robgreenfield.tv
This football season, Harris County High students bring back the school's Noise Boys tradition after three years of suspension. The Noise Boys are known for painting their entire upper bodies and cheering crowds at football games. Meet the ten Noise Boys who come together and take on the mission.
The Richland Kennel Club hosted their annual dog show Saturday at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Saturday. The show continues Sunday, October 2, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with obedience trials, rally trials, dog show rings and more.