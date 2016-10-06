Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo performs sonogram on pregnant tapir

“Ubi,” an endangered Malayan tapir at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo, gave birth on Sept. 10 to her third calf, a girl named “Tengahari."
Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine squared off in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2016 campaign. Seated at a table with moderator Elaine Quijano, the format was intended to inspire discussion. The conversation primarily focused on the policy proposals, past statements and record of the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Blessing of the Animals

Dogs, kittens, guinea pigs and even chickens gathered at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick for the Blessing of the Animals. The event is held annually on the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi who is the Patron Saint of Animals.

Tri-Cities Construction Career Day 2016

Lisa McKinney, assistant director at Tri-Tech Skills Center, gives information about the annual Tri-Cities Construction Career Day held at the Benton County Fairgrounds. More than 500 high school students participated in the annual event.

Man wears every piece of trash he generates for 30 days

Rob Greenfield is an activist whose primary focus is combatting food waste and worldwide hunger. He started an unusual experiment in which he planned, for 30 days, to wear every single piece of trash that he created over that period. Greenfield draped large plastic garbage bags over his clothing to deposit trash into throughout the course of his day. To learn more go to http://robgreenfield.tv

Richland Kennel Club Dog Show

The Richland Kennel Club hosted their annual dog show Saturday at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Saturday. The show continues Sunday, October 2, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with obedience trials, rally trials, dog show rings and more.

