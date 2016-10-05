Miami residents storm Home Depot to prepare for Hurricane Matthew

Thousands of South Florida residents rushed to purchase supplies to protect their homes against the possible onslaught of powerful Hurricane Matthew.
Enrique Flor Miami Herald

News

Tri-Cities Construction Career Day 2016

Lisa McKinney, assistant director at Tri-Tech Skills Center, gives information about the annual Tri-Cities Construction Career Day held at the Benton County Fairgrounds. More than 500 high school students participated in the annual event.

News

Man wears every piece of trash he generates for 30 days

Rob Greenfield is an activist whose primary focus is combatting food waste and worldwide hunger. He started an unusual experiment in which he planned, for 30 days, to wear every single piece of trash that he created over that period. Greenfield draped large plastic garbage bags over his clothing to deposit trash into throughout the course of his day. To learn more go to http://robgreenfield.tv

Local

Richland Kennel Club Dog Show

The Richland Kennel Club hosted their annual dog show Saturday at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Saturday. The show continues Sunday, October 2, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with obedience trials, rally trials, dog show rings and more.

Local

Cavalcade of Bands

Chiawana High School marching band performs at the 35th annual Cavalcade of Bands at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium in Pasco.

News

Officials release El Cajon police-shooting video

Officials in Southern California have released two videos in connection with the fatal police shooting of Alfred Okwera Olango, 38. His sister had called 911 saying that he was "not acting like himself" and walking in traffic, endangering himself and others, police said. The fatal shooting comes just weeks after black men were shot and killed by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and in Charlotte, North Carolina, where violent protests broke out.

Local

Cascade Natural Gas workers race for United Way

Employees at Cascade Natural Gas raced tricycles loaned from the Tri-City Americans as part of a United Way fundraiser at the company's office in Kennewick. The three who raised the most money earned the chance to be in the race- the last event of a weeklong fundraising effort that included a barbecue and silent auction.

Editor's Choice Videos