Miami residents storm Home Depot to prepare for Hurricane Matthew

Lisa McKinney, assistant director at Tri-Tech Skills Center, gives information about the annual Tri-Cities Construction Career Day held at the Benton County Fairgrounds. More than 500 high school students participated in the annual event.
The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday showing a man holding what appears to be a gun in the moments before he was fatally shot on Saturday by officers. The man is wearing gray sweat pants and a blue hooded sweat shirt and appears to pull something from his waistband.
Donald Trump held an event in Virginia on Monday, saying at one point that veterans who suffer from PTSD are not “strong.” Hillary Clinton reacted to Trump's leaked tax returns, asking how he could lose a billion dollars
Rob Greenfield is an activist whose primary focus is combatting food waste and worldwide hunger. He started an unusual experiment in which he planned, for 30 days, to wear every single piece of trash that he created over that period. Greenfield draped large plastic garbage bags over his clothing to deposit trash into throughout the course of his day. To learn more go to http://robgreenfield.tv
This football season, Harris County High students bring back the school's Noise Boys tradition after three years of suspension. The Noise Boys are known for painting their entire upper bodies and cheering crowds at football games. Meet the ten Noise Boys who come together and take on the mission.
The Richland Kennel Club hosted their annual dog show Saturday at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Saturday. The show continues Sunday, October 2, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with obedience trials, rally trials, dog show rings and more.
Officials in Southern California have released two videos in connection with the fatal police shooting of Alfred Okwera Olango, 38. His sister had called 911 saying that he was "not acting like himself" and walking in traffic, endangering himself and others, police said. The fatal shooting comes just weeks after black men were shot and killed by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and in Charlotte, North Carolina, where violent protests broke out.
Employees at Cascade Natural Gas raced tricycles loaned from the Tri-City Americans as part of a United Way fundraiser at the company's office in Kennewick. The three who raised the most money earned the chance to be in the race- the last event of a weeklong fundraising effort that included a barbecue and silent auction.