Officials release El Cajon police-shooting video

Officials in Southern California have released two videos in connection with the fatal police shooting of Alfred Okwera Olango, 38. His sister had called 911 saying that he was "not acting like himself" and walking in traffic, endangering himself and others, police said. The fatal shooting comes just weeks after black men were shot and killed by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and in Charlotte, North Carolina, where violent protests broke out.