Officials release El Cajon police-shooting video

Officials in Southern California have released two videos in connection with the fatal police shooting of Alfred Okwera Olango, 38. His sister had called 911 saying that he was "not acting like himself" and walking in traffic, endangering himself and others, police said. The fatal shooting comes just weeks after black men were shot and killed by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and in Charlotte, North Carolina, where violent protests broke out.
Special chair helps Boise puppy with eating woes

Savannah Amberson's German Shepherd, Eli, suffers from megaesophagus and needs a Bailey chair -- and the help of Ada Animal Hospital staff -- to stay healthy. Megaesophagus, or ME, is a condition in humans, cats, dogs and horses in which the muscles in the esophagus fail and cannot propel food or water into the stomach.

Scaregrounds prepares for a spooky 2016 season

This year the scaregrounds, at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, features a bigger better space and even more haunted houses. There are four haunted houses featured; Freak Show 3D, Terror Behind the Screen, Infected, Hillbilly Hell, and a paintball station, Outbreak. The event starts on Saturday October 1 and continues through the month, see http://terrorbehindthescreen.com for more info.

Beat the heat with solar cooking

Julie Greene of Solar Cookers International takes advantage of an 100-plus degree Sacramento day to demonstrate solar cooking. While solar cooking is a novelty in the United States, in developing countries it can significantly improve lives.

Trump, Clinton clash in first presidential debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton went to head-to-head in the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in New York on Monday. They discussed jobs, racial divisions and national security with many personal jabs thrown in between. The debate, moderated by NBC anchor Lester Holt, is the first in a series of three scheduled ahead of election day.

