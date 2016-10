Richland High graduate Joe Keefe reunited with guitar after 44 years

Longtime musician Joe Keefe was recently reunited with a guitar he received as a present for graduating from Richland High School in 1964. A friend who took the guitar to make repairs in 1972 lost touch but was recently able to reach out to Keefe after hearing his name mentioned on a Dr. Demento radio program. Listen to the song that triggered the reunion.