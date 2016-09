Fatal wreck site on Highway 12 at Wallula Junction

A Grant County man was killed when he crossed the centerline early Monday morning into the path of an oncoming semi-truck. Logan J. Thompson, 21, of Hartline, was in a Dodge Ram pickup when he slammed into a Kenworth truck on Highway 12 at the Wallula Junction, said the Washington State Patrol. The semi-truck from Oregon driver was not hurt.