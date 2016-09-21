Pasco Fire Department battles warehouse fire on South 6th Avenue

"I've never seen anything like this before and I think it's making history to see corks from our local wineries to incorporated in a mural like this" said Shae Frichette, one of the organizers of Art Uncorked!, as she watched artist Scott Gundersen work on his mural of Washington wine pioneer Chas Nagel at the Richland Farmers Market. All are welcome to watch Scott continue the mural, which will call the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center home. The event continues this evening at Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick from 6-8 and from 10-5 tomorrow.