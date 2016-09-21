Pasco Fire Department battles warehouse fire on South 6th Avenue

Pasco police and fire responded Tuesday shortly after 11 p.m. to a fire was at the SCAFCO warehouse on at 216 S. 6th Ave. Officials say the fire apparently smoldered inside for some time before breaking through the roof. The company manufactures and sells steel framing studs for buildings, according to their website. The blaze is being investigated as suspicious and anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Police Department at (509) 545-3421.
Courtesy Pasco Police Department

