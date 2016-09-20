Pasco Fire Department extinguishes suspicious car fire on West Margaret Street

Pasco police and fire units responded to a car fire just before midnight Monday in the parking lot of the Pasco Housing Authority complex in the 200-block of W. Margaret St. A maroon 1994 Chevy Lumina 4-door sedan was heavily damaged by flames. The case is being investigated by Officer John D'Aquila and fire investigators as a suspicious fire. Anyone with information about the incident, case PP16-41141, is asked to call the Pasco Police Department at (509)545-3421.
Courtesy Pasco Police Department

News

Life times 4: Mississippi quadruplets to celebrate second birthday

Welcome to the wonderful world of parenting quadruplets, a 5-year-old and a teenager. Jeryn and Larry Bates of Pascagoula, Miss.,work together to take care of house full of kids. On any given day, they go through almost two boxes of diapers — about 50 individually — and two gallons of milk. In one day.

News

Shooting injures two at Tahitian Inn in Pasco

Sgt. Scott Warren of the Pasco Police Department releases preliminary details about a shooting involving people in two cars in the parking lot of the Tahitian Inn at 2724 W. Lewis St. in Pasco. Warren said two people with non-life threatening injuries arrived at Lourdes Medical Center in a private vehicle for treatment of their wounds.

News

What is the Clean Air Rule 2016?

The Washington Department of Ecology has a plan to help reduce carbon pollution. Reducing carbon pollution helps slow climate change. This video explains how capping and reducing these emissionscan protect our air, water supplies, and food for future generations.

News

All Senior Picnic 2016 held at TRAC in Pasco

Vince Guerrero, City of Pasco recreation specialist, tells about the All Senior Picnic held this year at the TRAC Center in Pasco. About 800 people, including volunteers and staff, attended the annual event to honor local senior citizens.

News

Graphic content: 'She’s a Pistol' gunfight in Kansas unfolds on video

Editor's note: This video contains graphic content. Video that captured the fatal shooting inside a Shawnee gun store last year was played publicly for the first time Monday as one of the men charged in the case sought to show he acted in self-defense. This pool video was shown during a hearing in Johnson County District Court. Video contains no audio.

Education

CBC pioneers campus living for community college students

Columbia Basin College and a private developer broke ground on one of Washington state’s few community college student housing project on Wednesday. Designed by a CBC graduate, the low-frills “dormitory” will blend affordability with views of the 10th fairway of Sun Willows Golf Course.

Editor's Choice Videos