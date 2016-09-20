Pasco Fire Department extinguishes suspicious car fire on West Margaret Street

Pasco police and fire units responded to a car fire just before midnight Monday in the parking lot of the Pasco Housing Authority complex in the 200-block of W. Margaret St. A maroon 1994 Chevy Lumina 4-door sedan was heavily damaged by flames. The case is being investigated by Officer John D'Aquila and fire investigators as a suspicious fire. Anyone with information about the incident, case PP16-41141, is asked to call the Pasco Police Department at (509)545-3421.