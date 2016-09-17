Kitten uses many of its nine lives to survive busy highway

Vince Guerrero, City of Pasco recreation specialist, tells about the All Senior Picnic held this year at the TRAC Center in Pasco. About 800 people, including volunteers and staff, attended the annual event to honor local senior citizens.
Editor's note: This video contains graphic content.
Video that captured the fatal shooting inside a Shawnee gun store last year was played publicly for the first time Monday as one of the men charged in the case sought to show he acted in self-defense. This pool video was shown during a hearing in Johnson County District Court. Video contains no audio.
Columbia Basin College and a private developer broke ground on one of Washington state’s few community college student housing project on Wednesday. Designed by a CBC graduate, the low-frills “dormitory” will blend affordability with views of the 10th fairway of Sun Willows Golf Course.
The Paws-Abilities Place dog park near Richland’s Badger Mountain Community Park is closing September 15, for up to six months, for repairs. Dog lovers are working to open a temporary alternative at Badger Mountain so dogs will have a place to play off leash during the project.
The Washington State Patrol recently graduated nine dogs from the 20th Explosive Detection Canine Handler Course. One-by-one, Chief John Batiste called up the newly-minted officers and presented them with their official Washington State Patrol K9 badge.