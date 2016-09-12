Boy Scouts place 3,000 flags in front of Cal Expo honoring 9/11 victims

Every year, just for a weekend, the wading pool at Howard Amon Park in Richland is open to the dogs as a fundraiser for Paws-abilities Place Dog Park. Dogs enjoy the pool before it is cleaned for the winter at the temporary dog park.
Matthew H. de Vore apologizes to the friends and family of Thomas R. Christian Friday during his sentencing hearing for second-degree murder at Benton County Superior Court in Kennewick. De Vore was sentenced to 27 1/2 years for the November 2014 murder of Thomas at a Kennewick plasma donation center.
Miranda Christan, daughter of Thomas R. Christian, speaks at the sentencing of Matthew H. de Vore Friday at Benton County Superior Court in Kennewick. De Vore was sentenced to 27 1/2 years for the November 2014 murder of Thomas at a Kennewick plasma donation center.
Firefighters with Ames Fire Department in Iowa are filmed reviving a cat that had been rescued from the basement of a house on fire. The cat, named Cleo, was still being treated for respiratory problems but had regained full neurological function, according to the fire officials.
United Blind of Tri-Cities celebrates its 40th anniversary Thursday with a picnic and a game of beep baseball. The game is played with a blindfold and a ball that makes noise so you can hear when to swing at it or where to catch it. United Blind is an organization that aims to provide a community for the visually impaired with activities, such as a book club and field trips, and resources for individuals and their families.
Trooper Grant Smith of the Washington State Patrol releases preliminary details about a high-speed pursuit of three shoplifting suspects from Oregon ended when their vehicle crashed on Highway 397 near Finley. The suspects received minor injuries in the rollover, according to officials.
Where did the headphone jack go? The new iPhone 7 has said goodbye to some familiar features but added many new ones - like a Super Mario Run game and a second camera lens. The camera will be available to consumers mid-September.
Officer Shirrel Veitenheimer of the Kennewick Police Department releases preliminary details about a collision involving a pedestrian and Dodge pickup truck at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and Highway 395 in Kennewick. The pedestrian was seriously injured. The incident is still under investigation.
A 19-year-old woman was arrested in Florida after setting fire to a car she mistakenly believed belonged to her ex-boyfriend, according to the Clearwater Police Department. The woman was caught on surveillance video setting a Honda Accord on fire on August 28.