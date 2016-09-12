Boy Scouts place 3,000 flags in front of Cal Expo honoring 9/11 victims

Two hundred fifty Boy Scouts placed 3,000 American flags in front of Cal Expo honoring the victims of 9/11
Pooch Plunge 2016

Every year, just for a weekend, the wading pool at Howard Amon Park in Richland is open to the dogs as a fundraiser for Paws-abilities Place Dog Park. Dogs enjoy the pool before it is cleaned for the winter at the temporary dog park.

Firefighters revive cat after house fire in Iowa

Firefighters with Ames Fire Department in Iowa are filmed reviving a cat that had been rescued from the basement of a house on fire. The cat, named Cleo, was still being treated for respiratory problems but had regained full neurological function, according to the fire officials.

United Blind of Tri-Cities celebrates its 40th anniversary

United Blind of Tri-Cities celebrates its 40th anniversary Thursday with a picnic and a game of beep baseball. The game is played with a blindfold and a ball that makes noise so you can hear when to swing at it or where to catch it. United Blind is an organization that aims to provide a community for the visually impaired with activities, such as a book club and field trips, and resources for individuals and their families.

High-speed pursuit ends with suspect vehicle rollover

Trooper Grant Smith of the Washington State Patrol releases preliminary details about a high-speed pursuit of three shoplifting suspects from Oregon ended when their vehicle crashed on Highway 397 near Finley. The suspects received minor injuries in the rollover, according to officials.

