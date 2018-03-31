Spiritual Life: Follow Jesus’ example and refuse to identify with victimhood

In his book “Immortal Diamond”, Fr. Richard Rohr wrote: “Jesus’ resurrection was an absolute refusal to identify with victimhood or create any victims in retaliation. This is an entirely new storyline for history.”
Indeed. These words truly touched and resonated with me.
Jesus was not a victim.
He made a loving and agonizing decision to go through suffering and death to bring about what was closest to his and the Father’s heart — the Kingdom of God where love, mercy, forgiveness, peace and non-violence abide. Where all have a place in the heart of God — the poor, the sick, sinners, tax collectors, orphans, widows — and all ostracized in his time on earth and gathered from the periphery of society to the center of God’s love.
Jesus did not create any victims in retaliation for his crucifixion.
In many resurrection scenes, Jesus showed himself to Peter, and to his other disciples and followers who abandoned him fearing they would be next and suffer the same fate as their master. All were forgiven. Jesus’ resurrection makes alive God’s promise, “No need to recall the past, no need to think about what was done before. See, I am making a new deed, even now it comes to light; can you not see it?” (Isaiah 43:18-19)
Rohr continued in his book: “All the marvelous images of Resurrection — of running, rushing, excitement, joy, eating, catching a huge harvest — this is all freedom for the future, because the past is over, gone and totally forgiven.” This is our future that Jesus showed us — Easter! Alleluia!
And yet in some dark area of our mind, an old tape still plays, “Don’t be too happy, something wrong will happen.” Or we hear ourselves say, “I am very happy, my life is going great ... but I wonder if some misfortune awaits me?”
How we preoccupy ourselves and obsess with the negative, the past, guilt, shame and mistakes. How we let our monkey-mind rehash events that went wrong, our hurts and failures — even when they are making us miserable or worse, killing us.
The stone of victimhood has to be rolled away as I come to understand these things: my long suffering self, my unnecessary sacrifices, wallowing in self-pity, feelings of being unloved and unworthy. “This is my beloved son (or) daughter, with whom I am well pleased” (Matthew 3:17) does not only pertain to Jesus. It is all about God’s love and mercy for us right from the start.
In Jesus’ farewell discourse, he prayed for us, “Father, may they be one in us” (John 17:21). The grace of the resurrection — peace, joy, love and mercy — has always been with us. “God-in-you already knows, loves and serves God in everything else. All you can do is fully jump on board. I would call that jump consciousness” (Rohr).
To choose to die to our false self of victimhood and allow Jesus to get us out of that tomb is a task not just for Easter, but for a lifetime.
Onie Mision is a board certified chaplain by the National Association of Catholic Chaplains and certified spiritual director. Questions and comments should be directed to editor Lucy Luginbill in care of the Tri-City Herald newsroom, 333 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336. Or email lluginbill@tricityherald.com.
