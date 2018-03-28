Jesus’ resurrection is a sacred example of a cosmic principal — rebirth

Growing up in a remote town in Eastern Oregon, my mother’s favorite holiday most decidedly was Easter.
She loved to dye Easter eggs. She hid them along with an Easter basket for each of us that included a large chocolate bunny hidden securely somewhere in our small living room. It was her delight to deck out my little sister in a fancy new Easter dress complete with a bonnet and new shoes.
Easter and the Easter season are the culmination of the most fundamental, miraculous and unique belief of Christianity. The anticipation of Jesus’ rising from the dead three days after his crucifixion on the cross has been celebrated by the faithful for over 2,000 years.
In recent years, I have come to appreciate a much larger meaning and dimension of Easter — the concept of a cosmic Easter that includes the Earth and beyond.
Modern science is teaching us that everything in nature is part of a cycle of death and rebirth: new stars forming from the dust of exploding old stars; the circulation of carbon and other elements in cycles of life and death; the formation of new mountains from the eroded remnants of old ones; the annual seasonal rebirth of plants in the form of flowers and newly leafed trees.
In the Jesus crucifixion and resurrection cycle, a human and sacred example of this all-pervasive cosmic metaphor is operating in nature. To me, it is comforting to realize that Easter is firmly rooted in cosmic meaning. Easter is not only miraculous and Christian, but it is also universal.
In the crucibles of stars
Your elements
Entangled with ours
Flung out to a crusty earth
Wrapped in gravity.
From the soil and waters of Galilee
An earthly mother formed
You to speak to crowds on hills
And to lilies and sparrows.
We could not feel
Your soul within us
Leaving your mother to cry
On a hilltop beneath a wood cross.
Regenerated by a quantum
Shower of light
You walked among us again.
Yet you have always been
Whispering within us
If only we would listen.
Melvin Adams is librarian and resident poet at Northwest United Protestant Church in Richland and a retired scientist. Questions and comments should be directed to editor Lucy Luginbill in care of the Tri-City Herald newsroom, 333 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336. Or email lluginbill@tricityherald.com.
