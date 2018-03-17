History matters, but live present with love to create a good future

The mania over genealogy has many spitting and posting saliva samples for some idea about heritage. History matters.
The spiritual challenge we face is sorting out and discerning what we will do with what has been our story in the context of the other stories. Spirituality is a dynamic; the ideas and actions that express our relation with that which is eternal, the source and energy of being and becoming. Our religious language reflects that with the meaning of “supreme being”. The founders of our nation used the phrase “providence”.
Colin Woodward in “American Character” (2017) offers an insightful study of individualism or collectivism — ideas and values that inform our culture. They shaped our history and continue to impact the present and our future. Stories, memories and interpretations shared generation after generation impact our lives and our larger culture. They are important to the quality of our being and becoming. The process begins with deep and honest self-understanding, and then considers the larger community, the world.
Woodward considers the ethnocentric nature of our cultural quilt. Our ethnic heritage matters.
He asserts that we’ve never been a nation-state, but rather “a federation of nations” like the European Union. Each region has distinct characteristics: “Yankeedom”, for example, which spread outward from its Puritan origins in Massachusetts, holds that “collective institutions” ensuring the common good take precedence over individual freedom.
Conversely, Tidewater (Virginia, Maryland, southern Delaware and northeastern North Carolina) historically has been “a country gentleman’s paradise … fundamentally conservative, with a high value placed on respect for authority and tradition, and very little on equality or public participation in politics.”
Other regions include Greater Appalachia, Deep South, Midlands, Left Coast and Far West, each championing individualism or collectivism based on its history.
Who are we and how shall we be and become? Fearful, courageous, curious, thankful, industrious, appreciative, resentful, greedy, generous … ?
What ideas do we live? What are the principles we hold, and what are the values we honor and enliven?
Reckoning with the significance of individualism (personhood) and collectivism (community) is finding balance and creating harmony. It is helpful to know our cultural, our ethnic inheritance, as we engage with those whose origins and heritage are different. The full, hopeful blessings of life become apparent when we participate creatively, caringly and morally in the interdependence of existence.
Faith as a verb becomes “faith-ing”; trusting and claiming the original blessing of being. The beginning place for “faithing” is what Christianity calls the Golden Rule (reciprocity); the principle and practice of treating others as one would wish to be treated. That rule provides a priceless moral compass.
It is vital that folks who are different from each other be willing to engage and relate with good will and tolerance. That is love lived.
History matters — the personal and the larger — and is filled with both horror stories and glorious occasions, but we live in the present and are making the future.
Let the past inform but not dictate. Through conscience, compassion and creativity, we can find understanding and participate in the blessings of life.
Rev. Doak M. Mansfield is minster of the Community Unitarian Universalist Church in Pasco. Questions and comments should be directed to editor Lucy Luginbill in care of the Tri-City Herald newsroom, 333 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336. Or email lluginbill@tricityherald.com.
