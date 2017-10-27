Positive beliefs open the door to true beauty

Remember as small children when we played, how fun it was to believe we were something, or could do something?
I remember when I was about 6 or 7, I used to go out at recess during the winter and pretend I was a horse on a wide open ranch. I would run and run and shake my mane. What freedom, and what ability to believe.
So let’s look at what it means to believe.
Eric Butterworth in his book, Spiritual Economics, says, “Faith is not a constant. It means different things to different people. Certainly it is a fundamental mind power that is basic to the realization of prosperity. But we need to get a clear awareness of the faith process and how to set it to work for us.”
What does it mean to believe in yourself?
Sometimes the hardest thing to do in the world is to look at ourselves and realize that we are perfect, whole and complete, just as we are. I remember in high school thinking I was so fat, and I never ever thought of myself as attractive; that was for my other sister, the redhead in the family. And yet as I look back at those pictures of myself, I can see that I was actually really slim, and I wasn’t really very hard to look at.
The word “beauty” is so relative, isn’t it? Being engaged in something that is meaningful to you makes the difference in how you look to others. What we say and do and feel is what ignites our beauty.
When we are sending out positive, energetic vibrations, we are likely to draw those same type of people into our lives. Students, when they walk into a classroom, find teachers who believe in them. When we are sick and go to the doctor, or end up in the hospital, we many times have to believe in others.
Those positive, energetic attitudes may also put people into our paths who need a little care, but I believe they were put there for us to be caring and compassionate. We don’t just give them things; we help them to believe in themselves.
When I look around me, there isn’t one spot where God is not. It’s in the spirals of a rose or a snail shell, or the planets laid out in a turning spiral. It’s the spots and strips on a zebra finch, or the ability of a chameleon to change colors on the plant it sits on, to blend in.
It’s up to each of us to decide what we believe, even if it is just in nature, or being agnostic or atheist. Even not believing is a belief.
Emerson taught that whatever you believe, it shouldn’t be merely what was handed down to you. Explore and see what fits and what feels comfortable for you. If you can believe in something positive, that’s more than enough.
