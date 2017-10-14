Have hope in God’s promises when all seems hopeless

Remaining hopeful in the face of opposition and challenges can be a difficult task simply because sometimes people do not see a way out of their dilemma.
Everyone in their lifetime has or will face a situation that seems hopeless.
During hard times, we must fight to keep our head up and refuse to cave in under the pressure. Unfortunately, because hopelessness is a plague in our world today, some people have grown hopeless about their issues. However, it is important to understand that there are no hopeless situations; there are only people who have grown hopeless about them.
The Bible says in Psalm 31:24: “Be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart, all you who hope in the Lord.” Hope means to anticipate good things, to have a favorable expectation and to be optimistic.
In the New Testament, hope is not wishful thinking, but rather it is confident expectation in the promises of God. In other words, those who are filled with hope expect to see the fulfillment of God’s promises in their life. No matter how bad things may be in a person’s life, as long as they remain courageous and hopeful in the Lord, God has promised to strengthen their heart.
Even if you are facing hopeless situations, there are a few tips that can help you during those times.
First of all, focus on what you have rather than on what you do not have.
This will require you to take your eyes off your troubles and place them on the Lord. Now this is easier said than done because it is human nature to be problem conscious. Despite our challenges, many of us have a lot to be thankful for such as family, friends, employment and good health.
The second tip I would like to share with you is to find a solution to your problem.
No matter how bad things look for you, there is a solution to your situation. The Bible says in Proverbs 15:22: “Without counsel, plans go awry, but in the multitude of counselors they are established.” We may not always have the answer to our situation, but someone does.
If you have financial issues, then I encourage you to seek out a financial counselor. If it is mental or emotional, I encourage you to find a counselor who has experience in this area. If your issue is marital, seek out good marriage counseling. If it is a spiritual issue, I recommend that you find a pastor or minister who can help you. Finding hope when things look hopeless is possible because the resources have been made available to us.
My last tip for you is to remain optimistic.
This is an attitude that says no matter how challenging life may seem, things are going to get better. My future is brighter than my past. All of the garbage, drama and trauma will pass, and I am going to come out on top victorious.
Delay does not mean denial, so keep believing until you see the promise!
Rev. Marlando D. Jordan is senior pastor at Word of Faith Center in Kennewick. Questions and comments should be directed to editor Lucy Luginbill in care of the Tri-City Herald newsroom, 333 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336. Or email lluginbill@tricityherald.com.
