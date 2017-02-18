Use the Bible as a handbook for living

There was a time when America reverenced God. A time when patriotism was a norm. I believe we need to return to our roots.
We live in a day when the normal is replaced by the abnormal. A day when common sense crumbles. New laws and regulations seem to laugh before the face of God, in my opinion.
It feels to me as if nobody needs the Bible anymore. It’s just another book, many not realizing that it is God’s recipe for a healthy nation and people.
Nations that have rejected God have fallen apart from the inside out because of immorality and debauchery (consider Rome). Without a standard and its roots in God, a nation will eventually fall. The simple reason is that man without his Creator cannot maintain healthy relationships for himself or others.
I believe man’s pride will eventually lead him in the paths of hate and fear, deceived to the extent that all logic and decency are abandoned for purely emotional gratification. Virtues like self-restraint and love for fellow man, among others, become inconvenient; all that matters is living for the moment and for self.
The Bible is a handbook for living. No other writing has had the insight into man’s nature and mind like the Bible.
Recently, when leaders re-wrote the First Amendment to the Constitution, I think they absolutely changed it to their own ungodly aims. Absolutely nothing in the amendment says anything about the “separation of church and state.” What this new interpretation really wants, in my opinion, is the separation of God and state.
The Bible predicted a day when this would take place, and it is here, all around us. But take heart, there is hope; God gave it to us through his son, Jesus Christ. Christians are not perfect, but in my experience, if they follow the tenets of God and his word, they are generally happy and possess well-being.
True, there are past instances of religious persecutions, but these happen because pride and other evil attitudes were allowed to enter in. Strictly speaking, those who adhere to God’s word, especially the message of Jesus, will express clean living and right decisions.
The fact is, in my estimation, mankind has begun to lose natural human qualities such as empathy, logic and well-being. The human mind is daily being exposed to its own contrivances that create self-indulgence to the extent of complete disregard of our fellow man.
The Information Age has bombarded us daily with the ills of the world, creating feelings of despair. This condition does have a proven remedy in the word of God. Two prominent verses are recommended, John 3:16 and Philippians 4:8. I also recommend the entire Bible for your life, peace and well-being in this age.
God and his word have been my rock throughout my life.
Rev. Duane Farris is lay minister and musician at Faith Assembly Christian Center in Pasco. Questions and comments should be directed to editor Lucy Luginbill in care of the Tri-City Herald newsroom, 333 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336. Or email lluginbill@tricityherald.com.
