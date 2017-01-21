Where are you going and who plans your path?

Following Christ is never easy. This whole business of trusting and obeying someone with our existence and eternity runs contrary to the way we are accustomed to live.
We hear it all of the time. Knowledge is power. Our destiny is in our own hands. If it feels good, then do it.
We live in the wealthiest and most powerful nation in the world. We are a part of the most technologically advanced period in the history of humanity. Even so, things just don’t feel quite right.
Uncertainty. Instability.
What went wrong? What is wrong with me?
Am I the only person who prefers to make his own path? To order my own steps? To go where I want, when I want and how I want?
Even as a pastor, I find myself striving. To propel myself, as if that is possible.
I forget who really is in charge. I forget what happens to superpowers and supermen who have tried to take their lives into their own hands.
A prophet by the name of Jeremiah was surrounded by this type of arrogance. His own nation had come to believe that they were self-sufficient. After all, they had the Temple. The very presence at the center of their capital city. Who would dare attack them?
The irony was that, deep down inside, they were deathly afraid. They knew they were vulnerable.
They were afraid to stand out. To bless a world that was cursing. So they blended in.
They made alliances with their enemies. Superpowers swooped in and quickly took advantage of them.
Life can be quite unexpected. Joyful. Surprising. Shocking. Disappointing.
Sometimes all at at once. Some by our own doing. Some completely the doing of others.
Tears of happiness and hurt. Just when we think that life could not get any better.
One of my favorite verses reads, “The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps” (Proverbs 16:9, ESV). There are times when we go where we want to go and God is there is correct us, to challenge us. Hopefully, to change us.
Then there are moments when we do all that we can to trust and obey the leadership of Christ. We listen to his Spirit. Sometimes he just has that way of confounding and confusing the wise by appointing the foolish.
Who is ordering your steps? Who is really ordering your steps?
Where are you going? Do you want to end up there? Who will get the honor and the glory in the end?
Will you be better for it? Will your world be better for it?
Justin Farley is a church planter and lead pastor at Blue Bridge Church located in Carmike Cinemas in Kennewick. Questions and comments should be directed to editor Lucy Luginbill in care of the Tri-City Herald newsroom, 333 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336. Or email lluginbill@tricityherald.com.
