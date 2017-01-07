Forgiveness is a debt we owe others

We have all done it. We see something we want. We buy it. We discover we have spent more than we can afford; we are in indebted.
The late Tennessee Ernie Ford sang it like this: “You dig 16 tons and what do you get, another day older and deeper in debt.” He concluded the lament with, “I owe my soul to the company store.”
Someone becomes a success and when pressed for how it happened, he or she speaks lovingly of a mother or father who made a significant sacrifice for them. They indicate that there is a debt of gratitude.
A soldier comes home from war and speaks of the fact that he is only alive because a fellow soldier gave his life for him. He feels he owes his fallen comrade a debt of honor.
These are legitimate debts; we identify with them. But there is something else we owe others. It is not so often talked about, and it might be the hardest thing to give another person.
In the Bible we read, “Owe no one anything but love … .” (Romans 13:8 Jubilee Bible 2000). Jesus is more specific. The Lord’s Prayer includes this, “Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.” (Matthew 6:12 (NIV).
We like to hold on to our hurts and the unfair things that others have done to us, but when we begin to follow Jesus, we discover the need to forgive. We discover the power it has.
Forgiving is personally liberating. It frees us from continual anger, hatred and bitterness.
Forgiving turns the matter of justice over to God and lets him deal with the wrong that has been done. God is patient with others, but he is also absolutely just.
Forgiving allows us to renew relationships because we recognize that we have been forgiven. What we have received from God we owe to others.
Two men, we will call them Bill and Bob (not their real names) grew up together in a small town. Over a number of years, they came to hate each other. They publicly and loudly disagreed with each other. Then one day, Bill went to church. He asked Jesus to become Lord of his life. Someone asked him what he was going to do about Bob and he responded, “I’m going to kill him.”
No one waited to hear the rest of what he had to say and word got back to Bob about what Bill had said. It scared Bob and he did everything he could to avoid Bill. But every time he saw Bill, Bill was friendly and said only good things to him. This drove Bob nearly crazy. Finally, he could not stand the tension any longer and he confronted Bill about his threat.
Bill responded with a smile, “I intend to kill you with kindness and the forgiveness Jesus has shown me.”
The two became good friends.
I have seen that same scenario work out a lot of times. It makes me think that forgiveness is a debt we ought to pay back more often.
Pastor Paul Hamar is the lead pastor at Harvest Heights Assembly in Kennewick. Questions and comments should be directed to editor Lucy Luginbill in care of the Tri-City Herald newsroom, 333 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336. Or email lluginbill@tricityherald.com.
