Gather 4 Him Christian College relocates to Kennewick

Gather 4 Him Christian College has been around for almost a decade, and it’s had several homes during that time.
It most recently was in a building on Aaron Drive in Richland.
Now, the Christian liberal arts college has relocated to Kennewick.
And people are taking notice.
Gather 4 Him offers a two-year Associate of Arts degree with an emphasis in biblical studies.
The college is off West Clearwater Avenue, in a former bank building not too far from the Starbucks at Highway 395.
“Anyone who drives down Clearwater sees it now,” said student Jordon Miller.
“This whole summer, whenever I talked to people about (the college), instead of asking where it was, they’d say, ‘Oh yeah, I saw the sign,’ ” he said.
Along with the higher-profile location, the move also means more space for Gather 4 Him, which has about 40 students, plus 13 adjunct faculty and four staff members.
The Clearwater building is about 8,000 square feet, more than double the Aaron Drive space, said Bob Nash, the college’s founder and president.
The new semester started last week.
All the classes are taught from a biblical worldview.
Students take core classes in humanities and sciences, just like at other colleges, and their electives are in biblical education.
Along with classroom work, the college also offers “practicum” opportunities, where students gain real-world work experience for credit.
Sometimes students come out of high school unsure about the path they should take, Nash said.
“The idea is for them to figure out what the Lord’s plan is in their life, the Lord’s purpose in their life” before they spend big bucks on a four-year college, he said.
They can get general credits out of the way, plus biblical electives and practicum, and be ready to move on to the next step, he said.
Gather 4 Him is the only college of its kind in the region. It’s authorized by the Washington Student Achievement Council.
40
Number of students
13
Number of adjunct faculty
4
Staff members
Miller, 24, of Richland, has another year to go at Gather 4 Him.
He graduated from Richland High School in 2010 and worked for several years before he heard about the Gather 4 Him.
He eventually signed up and said he’s glad he did. “It’s basically like a second family to me. They’re people I know for a fact I can rely on, no matter what,” he said.
Gather 4 Him has degree transfer agreements with several four-year colleges, including Eastern Washington University, where Miller wants to study secondary education.
Kendra Gjefle also hopes to go on to Eastern after finishing up at Gather 4 Him. The 20-year-old Richland woman has a semester to go.
Like Miller, she wants to become a teacher. She also said Gather 4 Him has provided a family-like experience.
“It’s all about love and encouraging one another,” said Gjefle, who is a student ambassador for the college.
“It’s something that I didn’t really see myself doing at first,” but it’s been transformative, she said.
“It’s something I think people should definitely give a chance to, if they’re thinking about it,” she said.
Nash said the college will stay in the Clearwater location for a few years. It has room for growth, able to hold about 100 students.
Next fall, the college will start a capital campaign for a permanent home.
For more information on Gather 4 Him, go to college.gather4him.net.
