Prayer campaign returning to Tri-Cities on March 1

On March 1 the 40 Days for Life campaign is returning to the Tri-Cities. 40 Days for Life is a non-denominational initiative focusing on 40 days of prayer and fasting, a grassroots educational outreach and peaceful vigil at abortion facilities.
The campaign features a peaceful 40-day prayer vigil in the public right-of-way outside Planned Parenthood. All prayer vigil participants are asked to sign a statement of peace, pledging to conduct themselves in a Christ-like manner at all times.
Visit the 40 Days for Life website at 40daysforlife.com/tricities. For more information, contact Winnie Zeamer at 40daysforlife.kennewick@gmail.com or 509-943-9991.
