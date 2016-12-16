Tri-City churches plan Christmas services

Churches throughout the Tri-Cities are holding Christmas services. Here’s a roundup:
Dec. 18
▪ 9 and 11 a.m., Word of Faith Center, 1350 S. Rainier St., Kennewick. The message will focus on Christmas, with a special children’s performance.
Dec. 24
▪ 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m., Christmas Eve services at South Hills Church, 3700 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick.
▪ 5 p.m., Christmas Eve service at Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities, 10611 W. Clearwater Ave. The outdoor service will include a bonfire, decorative lights, candle lightening and music.
▪ 5 and 7:30 p.m., candlelight Christmas Eve services at Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd., Richland.
▪ 5 and 10 p.m., Christmas Eve services at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 1322 Kimball Ave., Richland. The 5 p.m. service is a family-friendly, with children invited to help tell the Christmas story. The 10 p.m. service is a Festival of Lessons and Carols service that mixes scripture readings and music to tell the story of Jesus’ birth.
▪ 6 p.m., Christmas Eve service at Word of Faith Center, 1350 S. Rainier St.
▪ 7 p.m., Christmas Eve candlelight service of lessons and carols at Shalom United Church of Christ, 505 McMurray St., Richland.
Dec. 25
▪ 10 a.m., Christmas service at Word of Faith Center, 1350 S. Rainier St.
▪ 10 a.m., Christmas service at Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd., Richland.
▪ 10 a.m., Christmas service at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 1322 Kimball Ave., Richland
▪ 10:45 a.m., Christmas service at South Hills Church, 3700 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick.
