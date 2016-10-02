Former WNBA player to speak at Fields of Faith event in Richland

Whether it’s the sports playing field or the playing field in life, faith can be a common denominator.
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and local groups have scheduled a “Fields of Faith” event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Richland High School gymnasium to talk about character and resolute faith with middle and high school students, particularly athletes.
The featured speaker will be Shanna Zolman, a former WNBA player with the San Antonio Silver Stars and Tulsa Shock.
“We see how sports really turns up the pressure in a lot of ways — what a youth will encounter in life, but it’s amplified,” said Fellowship of Christian Athletes area director Zenon Thornton.
“There are different challenges — competition, failure, expectations of coaches and parents, rivalry,” he said. “One of my former pastors told me sports doesn’t create character, it exposes it.”
Athletes and nonathletes will be encouraged to read the Bible for 21 days. A study guide will be available to lead teens through the book of John.
Zolman, who retired in 2012, will share her career story and personal faith.
She scored the most points in Indiana high school basketball history and went on to play for legendary coach Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee. She holds the NCAA single season and career free throw percentage records.
Several local student athletes also will speak at the event, now in its third year locally and 11th nationally. They include Richland High School basketball players Mayfun Wellsandt and Bailee Carr, as well as Hanford High School track and cross-country runner Daniel Mars.
“Mayfun’s older sister gave her testimony three years ago at ‘Fields of Faith,’ ” Thornton said. “Hearing her sister speak helped her solidify her faith, and it inspired her to share at this year’s event.”
