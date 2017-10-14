Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Kicking Butt

Dealer:
South
Vul:
E/W
♠: A75
♥: 53
♦: AT542
♣: A42
♠: QJ963
♠: T84
♥: AK72
♥: J86
♦: Q6
♦: J9
♣: 83
♣: JT975
♠: K2
♥: QT94
♦: K873
♣: KQ6
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
1D
D
R
2C
P
P
D
P
P
P
Opening Lead: Three of diamonds.
Bridge Professional and author Marty Bergen writes in his book, Points Schmoints, “The goal after a double and redouble is to Kick Butt.” Here is a hand from a recent Monday night duplicate where this became a reality.
The Bidding: South opened 1D and West doubled. North redoubled and East tried 2C. Following Marty’s advice, N/S doubled and defended and the result was 800 for N/S. 2S would have fared no better!
The Play: The defense took their three club tricks, two spades, two diamonds and a spade ruff.
What Happened? It would have been a top even without the spade ruff as the best score N/S was 430 for 3NT making four. In these situations there is a fine line between declaring and defending. With unfavorable vulnerability, N/S would want to play it in a game contract scoring 630 instead of 500.
Bridge Futures: There are many bridge games in the Tri-Cities and I am sure there is one for you. Contact the Richland Community Center (RCC) to find a match for your abilities or your preference. The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club has a game every Monday night at the RCC starting at 5:30. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for more information.
