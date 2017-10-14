Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Kicking Butt

Living Columns & Blogs

By Tom Edwards, Manager And Richland Duplicate Bridge Club

October 14, 2017 7:05 PM

Dealer:

South

Vul:

E/W

: A75

: 53

: AT542

: A42

: QJ963

: T84

: AK72

: J86

: Q6

: J9

: 83

: JT975

: K2

: QT94

: K873

: KQ6

Bidding:

S

W

N

E

1D

D

R

2C

P

P

D

P

P

P

Opening Lead: Three of diamonds.

Bridge Professional and author Marty Bergen writes in his book, Points Schmoints, “The goal after a double and redouble is to Kick Butt.” Here is a hand from a recent Monday night duplicate where this became a reality.

The Bidding: South opened 1D and West doubled. North redoubled and East tried 2C. Following Marty’s advice, N/S doubled and defended and the result was 800 for N/S. 2S would have fared no better!

The Play: The defense took their three club tricks, two spades, two diamonds and a spade ruff.

What Happened? It would have been a top even without the spade ruff as the best score N/S was 430 for 3NT making four. In these situations there is a fine line between declaring and defending. With unfavorable vulnerability, N/S would want to play it in a game contract scoring 630 instead of 500.

Bridge Futures: There are many bridge games in the Tri-Cities and I am sure there is one for you. Contact the Richland Community Center (RCC) to find a match for your abilities or your preference. The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club has a game every Monday night at the RCC starting at 5:30. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for more information.

