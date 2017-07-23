Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Double Jeopardy

Dealer:
West
Vul:
N/S
♠: J72
♥: KQ643
♦: A87
♣: 97
♠: void
♠: T95
♥: AJ75
♥: T9
♦: KQT32
♦: J964
♣: AKJ6
♣: QT43
♠: AKQ8643
♥: 82
♦: 5
♣: 852
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
-
1D
1H
P
1S
D
2S
P
4S
D
all pass
Opening Lead: Ace of clubs
One of the ladies in our Monday night club let me know that she thought it was unfair that she got two bottoms on the same board and from the same declarer on two separate occasions.
The Bidding: She (West) had a big hand and wanted her partner to bid something. Her partner had other ideas and 4S doubled became the final contract.
The Play: Declarer lost two clubs and a heart. There was no play to defeat the contract.
What happened? My sympathy goes out to the poor lady. Due to a mechanical error, the same board came up a second time and the same exact thing happened. Maybe she did not learn her lesson the first time?
Bridge Futures: The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club (RDBC) has a game at the Richland Community Center at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays. RDBC also plays on the first, third, and fifth Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Old Country Buffet, 6821 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick, WA. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for details.
