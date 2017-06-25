Bridge in the Tri-Cities: A Bidder’s Game?

Dealer:
West
Vul:
N/S
♠: 65
♥: J
♦: AQ32
♣: AKQJ95
♠: T982
♠: AQ4
♥: A852
♥: KQT763
♦: T95
♦: J76
♣: 83
♣: 2
♠: KJ73
♥: 94
♦: K84
♣: T764
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
-
P
1C
1H
D
2H
3D
4H
P
P
5C
P
P
5H
D
all pass
Opening Lead: Four of clubs.
Bridge is definitely a bidder’s game, but there is a limit.
The Bidding: The bidding was changed to a standard auction for clarity. Larry Lang and Larry Trickey, the Unit Game runner-ups, were playing Precision. Their opponents got too high and paid the price, even though the vulnerability was favorable. South’s double at his first opportunity shows 4 spades and six or more points. The 3D bid by North shows extra values. 5H by West is sporting but not best.
The Play: The defense took a club, three diamonds, and two spades for a score of 800!
The Result: At most tables the contracts were 5C making five by N/S for a score of 600. The Unit Game winners played E/W and defended 6C doubled for a top their way.
Bridge Futures: The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club (RDBC) has a game at the Richland Community Center at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays. RDBC also plays on the first, third, and fifth Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Old Country Buffet, 6821 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick, WA. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for details.
