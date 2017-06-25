Living Columns & Blogs

Bridge in the Tri-Cities: A Bidder’s Game?

By Tom Edwards, Manager, Richland Duplicate Bridge Club

Dealer:

West

Vul:

N/S

: 65

: J

: AQ32

: AKQJ95

: T982

: AQ4

: A852

: KQT763

: T95

: J76

: 83

: 2

: KJ73

: 94

: K84

: T764

Bidding:

S

W

N

E

-

P

1C

1H

D

2H

3D

4H

P

P

5C

P

P

5H

D

all pass

Opening Lead: Four of clubs.

Bridge is definitely a bidder’s game, but there is a limit.

The Bidding: The bidding was changed to a standard auction for clarity. Larry Lang and Larry Trickey, the Unit Game runner-ups, were playing Precision. Their opponents got too high and paid the price, even though the vulnerability was favorable. South’s double at his first opportunity shows 4 spades and six or more points. The 3D bid by North shows extra values. 5H by West is sporting but not best.

The Play: The defense took a club, three diamonds, and two spades for a score of 800!

The Result: At most tables the contracts were 5C making five by N/S for a score of 600. The Unit Game winners played E/W and defended 6C doubled for a top their way.

Bridge Futures: The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club (RDBC) has a game at the Richland Community Center at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays. RDBC also plays on the first, third, and fifth Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Old Country Buffet, 6821 W. Canal Dr., Kennewick, WA. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for details.

