Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Chicago

|
Dealer:
South
Vul:
None
♠: Q76
♥: AQJ97
♦: 83
♣: QT2
♠: J83
♠: 942
♥: 6542
♥: 83
♦: AKJ
♦: QT7652
♣: J83
♣: 74
♠: AKT5
♥: KT
♦: 94
♣: AK965
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
1C
P
1H
P
1S
P
2S
P
2NT
P
3NT
P
P
P
Opening Lead: You choose?
When there are not enough players for a sanctioned game (8), we play our version of “Chicago.” The game begins by dealing and playing eight (or six or five) boards in a row while rotating the deal clockwise. Score each board individually considering no one vulnerable. A score of 100 or more provides a game bonus of 300. A small slam wins a 500 point bonus and a game bonus. A grand slam wins a game bonus and an additional 1000 points. A part score is worth the value of the tricks taken minus six (20 each for minors, 30 for majors, and forty for the first trick in NT and 30 thereafter), plus a 50 point bonus. Honors count if you wish. After each round rotate the players counter-clockwise around the table with North staying stationary. If there is more than four players any additional must sit out each round. Rotate the players that sat out into the game. With five players, play four 6-board rounds and with six players, play five 5- board rounds.
The Bidding: With 28 points between them, N/S had to be in game and either major would have produced 11 tricks.
The Play: The opening lead of the spade jack allowed N/S to take the first 14 tricks. My bet is that you led the ace or king of diamonds and allowed the defense to take the first six tricks.
The Result: North and South on this deal were first and second overall and won all the prize money. With a lead of a high diamond, East and West would have won the money.
The Future: The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club is moving their first and third Friday game to the Old Country Buffet at 6821 W Canal Drive in Kennewick. Lunch is at noon with bridge starting at 12:30 p.m. Lunch and bridge is only $13 or just come and play bridge with unlimited drinks for only $5. This just could be the best bridge deal anywhere. For a pleasant evening game, come to the Richland Community Center on Monday evenings starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information call 946-1824.
