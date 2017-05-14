Living Columns & Blogs

May 14, 2017 1:38 AM

Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Clarine Lysiak

By Tom Edwards, Manager, Richland Duplicate Bridge Club

Dealer:

South

Vul:

Both

: 98765

: 98765

: T42

: void

: KQJT2

: A43

: KQJT2

: 4

: K

: J53

: AT

: 987654

: void

: A3

: AQ9876

: KQJ32

Bidding:

S

W

N

E

1D

2D

P

2S

3C

3S

P

P

5D

D

P

P

R!

P

P

P

Opening Lead: King of spades.

Tri-Cities Duplicate bridge players are grieving the loss of Clarine Lysiak. She was a classy lady, and we remember her fondly at the bridge table. She had a competitive side that was respected. She was 98% lady and 2% tigress. Today’s deal is an example.

The Bidding: Clarine held the south hand and the bidding went just about as you would expect it with one huge exception. The difference was her redouble!

The Play: The spade lead was ruffed and a small club was ruffed low. She came to her hand with a spade and another small club was ruffed. The diamond ace brought down the king, but tricks were lost to the diamond jack and a heart, making five!

In Memory: Bridge players were on hand for a funeral Mass held yesterday at St. Joseph’s Parish in Kennewick. Donations to the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House may be made in her honor.

The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club has a game at the Richland Community Center at 5:30 p.m. Mondays. The public is invited. We generally finish before 9:30 p.m. We also have a game on the first and third Fridays at 12 noon at the Old Country Buffet just south of the mall on Columbia Center Boulevard. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for details.

