Bridge in the Tri-Cities: Clarine Lysiak

|
Dealer:
South
Vul:
Both
♠: 98765
♥: 98765
♦: T42
♣: void
♠: KQJT2
♠: A43
♥: KQJT2
♥: 4
♦: K
♦: J53
♣: AT
♣: 987654
♠: void
♥: A3
♦: AQ9876
♣: KQJ32
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
1D
2D
P
2S
3C
3S
P
P
5D
D
P
P
R!
P
P
P
Opening Lead: King of spades.
Tri-Cities Duplicate bridge players are grieving the loss of Clarine Lysiak. She was a classy lady, and we remember her fondly at the bridge table. She had a competitive side that was respected. She was 98% lady and 2% tigress. Today’s deal is an example.
The Bidding: Clarine held the south hand and the bidding went just about as you would expect it with one huge exception. The difference was her redouble!
The Play: The spade lead was ruffed and a small club was ruffed low. She came to her hand with a spade and another small club was ruffed. The diamond ace brought down the king, but tricks were lost to the diamond jack and a heart, making five!
In Memory: Bridge players were on hand for a funeral Mass held yesterday at St. Joseph’s Parish in Kennewick. Donations to the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House may be made in her honor.
The Richland Duplicate Bridge Club has a game at the Richland Community Center at 5:30 p.m. Mondays. The public is invited. We generally finish before 9:30 p.m. We also have a game on the first and third Fridays at 12 noon at the Old Country Buffet just south of the mall on Columbia Center Boulevard. Call Tom Edwards at 946-1824 for details.
